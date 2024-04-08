Minneapolis mayor urges city council to reconsider rideshare ordinance

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – On Monday, April 8, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey spoke to the impact of Uber and Lyft potentially leaving the metro-area.

This comes as the Minneapolis City Council could consider revising the rideshare ordinance on Thursday, April 11.

In the meantime, business leaders and community members spoke out on why they urge council members to change the policy.

“All the restaurants down here are going to be opening up their patios. Soon it will be time for Vikings football. All of this is going to be impacted,” said Paul Ohm, a general manager at InterContinental Hotels and Resorts.

A state analysis suggests drivers get paid $1.20 miles an hour, about twenty cents less than what councilmembers approved.

The analysis also suggests drivers earn 49 cents per minute, two cents less than what was passed.

To read more on this story, CLICK HERE