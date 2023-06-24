Mighty Howard County Fair cancels all Grandstand entertainment due to impending weather

(ABC 6 News) – All grandstand entertainment events at the Mighty Howard County Fair in Cresco, Iowa, have been canceled for Saturday night due to impending weather.

The fair’s Facebook page reports that all events, including Hairball, have been canceled in an effort to keep fairgoers safe.

The post also says that Hairball will be back to the stage next year.

While grandstand events are canceled, High Mileage will still be playing in the Expo Pavilion Saturday night.

