Meta to build $800M data center in Rosemount

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(KSTP) – State and Dakota County leaders have formally announced the expansion of a Fortune 500 company into Rosemount.

Gov. Tim Walz, as well as members of Dakota County, the University of Minnesota and the City of Rosemount announced Meta’s expansion into the city on Thursday morning.

The building – the company’s 19th data center in the United States – will reportedly be supported by 100% renewable energy.

According to Walz’s office, Meta will be building an $800 million, 715,000 square foot data center in the city, which will employ about 100 people. In addition, there will be at least 1,000 trade jobs available at the peak of its construction.

“We are extremely happy to make Minnesota and Rosemount our new home. We are committed to playing a positive role here and investing in the community’s long-term vitality. Rosemount stood out as an outstanding location for our newest data center thanks to its great access to infrastructure, deep pool of talent, and amazing community partners. Our thanks go to all of our partners that have helped us here,” said Brad Davis, the director of data center community and economic development at Meta.

The announcement came months after the Rosemount City Council unanimously approved a site to be used by Meta, the parent company of Facebook, on part of the University of Minnesota’s UMore Park.

RELATED: Meta, Facebook’s parent company, eyes data center in Rosemount

“This $800 million investment will undoubtedly shape the future of our city and bring about positive change and opportunities to our community. Beyond Meta’s investment, its commitment to our schools, nonprofits, and STEM education programs will undoubtedly make a great impact. As we welcome Meta to Rosemount, let us embrace this opportunity for progress, innovation, and community enrichment,” said Jeff Weisensel, mayor of Rosemount.

You can watch the full announcement in the video player below.