MercyOne opens new Family and Sports Medicine location in Mason City

(ABC 6 News) – MercyOne has announced it has opened a new Family and Sports Medicine location in Mason City.

The new location is at at 910 N. Eisenhower Avenue on MercyOne’s west campus.

MercyOne North Iowa Family and Sports Medicine can diagnosis and treat sports injuries for athletes of all ages and skill levels – from kids to older adults.

Patients who suffer from a sports injury are often able to be seen at MercyOne Family and Sports Medicine the following business day, providing convenient access to follow-up care. The location offers telehealth appointments and treats a variety of non-operative orthopedic injuries including:

Back pain

Bursitis

Sprains and strains

Sports concussions

Stress fractures

Tendon disorders

Osteoarthritis

Skin infections

The care team is led by primary care and sports medicine specialist, John Swisher, DO, CAQ, FAAFP. The team collaborates with physical therapists and other medical professionals to help people quickly and safely recover from athletic injuries with advanced treatment options.

Dr. Swisher says it’s easy for him to connect with athletes suffering from an injury. “A torn ACL prevented me from competing at the college level. I understand what playing sports means to you as an athlete. Our goal for your treatment is to get you back in the game as soon as possible.”

MercyOne North Iowa Family and Sports Medicine is open from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment, call 641-428-5811 or online HERE.