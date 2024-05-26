Memorial Day weekend celebrations begin

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — For many, Memorial Day marks the start of summer, with pools and beaches being open to the public.

It’s not any different for Silver Lake Boat and Bicycle Rentals — who reopened on Saturday, May 25 to help their customers relieve stress by being on the water at the start of summer.

“My customers I think are just looking for something to take their mind off any stressors that they have going on related to their visit, so they just want to go out and ride a bike for a couple of hours or get on the lake and decompress,” Ben Owens, co-owner of Silver Lake Boat and Bicycle Rentals, said.

While some are celebrating the start of summer, others honored the soldiers who lost their lives in action by going to memorials or spending time with veterans at places like the Veterans of Foreign Wars Mess Hall in Rochester.

“Nobody comes in here without like looking at the photos and the names on the walls and you know the uniforms that they have hung up and the banners and the posters.. everyone sees that and everyone who comes in here takes a little bit of that away with them,” John Denny, Veteran and DJ at the VFW’s karaoke night, said.

Because coming together and honoring those who have fallen is what’s most important to many on Memorial Day.