Mayo offers chance to win “lifesaving adventure” prizes after blood donations

(ABC 6 News) – People who donate blood at the Rochester Mayo Clinic campus Aug. 15-31 can enter to win prizes, including a hot air balloon ride or sailboat cruise.

Dr. Justin Juskewitch with the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program called blood donation a “lifesaving adventure” — a sentiment echoed by the raffle prizes offered to donors in the latter half of August.

Donors can fill out raffle ballots at appointments this month for chances to win any of the following:

a hot air balloon ride for two; a chartered sailboat cruise for six; paddle board lessons; or a three-month membership to an indoor rock-climbing gym.

The Mayo Clinic blood donor centers are located in the Mayo Clinic Hilton Building (200 First St. SW, Rochester) and in the 41st Street Buildings (4115 W Frontage Road, Rochester).

RELATED: Mayo Clinic opens new blood donor center in NW Rochester – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Call 507-284-4475 to schedule an appointment on weekdays.

