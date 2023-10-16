Mayo Clinic talks increased risk of breast cancer for those over 50

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Risk of breast cancer increases with age, especially after menopause. According to Mayo Clinic, 8 out of 10 breast cancer cases happen in women over 50.

Dr. Stephanie Faubion, Director of the Mayo Clinic Center for Women’s Health, and the Director of the Menopause Society says maintaining breast health is as important as regular mammography screenings. As she says, it’s common to experience breast changes both during menopause and perimenopause.

“We sometimes have shoots in our estrogen levels, so that can cause some breast tenderness. Typically, our density in the breast tends to decrease a little bit with menopause because we lose estrogen,” said Dr. Faubion.

With normal age-related breast changes, ongoing breast care is vital. Experts recommend to start regular breast cancer screenings at age 40.

“It’s important to remember when you’re in menopause to continue with breast cancer screening just as when you’re premenopausal.

“We recommend mammography every year. There are also women with increased breast density, and we recommend supplemental screening for those women.”

50% of women in the United States have dense breasts.

“It’s important to communicate with your healthcare team about what the best options for you might be to do some extra screening if you fall in that category.”

For more on ensuring breast health, talk with your healthcare team to find the best option for you.