Mayo Clinic takes old, unused medication for Take Back Drug Day

Mayo Clinic partnered with law enforcement in Olmsted County to take back unused prescriptions and over-the-counter medication.

(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic partnered with law enforcement in Olmsted County to take back unused prescriptions and over-the-counter medication.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day happens every year in April and October.

Community members in Olmsted County could drop off any medications they don’t need in their homes between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Mayo Gonda building.

Everyone who dropped off medication also received a pamphlet on Narcan safety.

“We get rid of all the unnecessary and unused drugs in our homes to prevent others from taking medications that are either unsafe, expired, preventing overdoses, preventing our pets and our children from using drugs,” said Dr. Benjamin Lie, Chair of Mayo Clinic’s Opioid Stewardship Program.

Throughout the day, officials received 451 and a half pounds of prescription drugs, and nearly an entire dumpster’s worth of OTC meds.

OTC medication went straight in the trash, while prescriptions were collected by law enforcement to be incinerated.