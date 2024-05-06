Mayo Clinic nurses to hold silent march

The major local, regional and national news events, sports, weather conditions and traffic are examined and reported by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic nurses with the Med City Nursing Alliance will hold a silent protest march on the morning of Monday, May 6.

The march will kick off National Nurses Week, and begin at 6 a.m.

This peaceful protest will start at Saint Marys Francis main entrance on 2nd Street SW and end at the Peace Plaza near the Methodist Campus.

The public is welcome to join and show their support. The march will go on rain or shine.

In response to the protest, Sherry Wolf, Chief Nursing Officer for Mayo Clinic in Rochester, provided the following statement:

“We are aware of the planned public walk on May 6. Plans are in place to help reduce potential travel delays for our staff and patients trying to get to work and appointments. We encourage staff and patients to allow additional travel time.

“May 6 marks the beginning of National Nurses Week. We are grateful for and support our nurses who play an important role in providing excellent care to our patients every day. We have many activities planned across Mayo Clinic to celebrate and thank our nurses.”

In anticipation of the march, there will be some road closures in the area. Police will provide traffic control for the marchers from Saint Marys Hospital to Peace Plaza.

Depending on the group size, the eastbound travel lane on 2nd Street SW will be closed from 14th Ave SW to 1st Ave SW.

Rochester Public Transit trips arriving at Saint Marys and the downtown transit center may experience significant delays during the march. Bus commuters are advised to take an early trip and be aware delays may continue throughout the morning.