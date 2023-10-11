Mayo Clinic joins bipolar disorder study

(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic is teaming up with of other U.S. hospitals to better improve treatment for people with bipolar disorder.

Mayo is now a part of the BD2 integrated network for this study. About 4,000 patients will participate in the study over the next five years.

Experts cite the need to advance care because seven out of ten people with the condition are misdiagnosed, preventing them from receive proper care.

Dr. Mark Frye with Mayo Clinic says this about catching symptoms earlier and offering better and more precise care to patients with bipolar disorder.

“Mayo’s mission has always been very patient centered. This is the same. And that partnership is the reason why we are so excited to be a part of this initial groundbreaking initiative,” said Frye.

He stated roughly 40 million people around the world suffer from bipolar disorder.