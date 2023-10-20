Mayo Clinic invites students to learn about healthcare careers

(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic School of Health Sciences is hoping to boost recruitment efforts in lesser-known healthcare professions, outside of a doctor or a nurse.

An open house Thursday night showcased programs like anesthesiology, radiography and many more.

“Just like anywhere in healthcare, we definitely see a need for our profession, and our profession is continuing to grow, which is nice to show,” said Nurse Anesthesia Program faculty member Cory Groves.

The open house gave interested students the chance to speak with professionals in various fields and get hands-on with the equipment they use.

Many students of the School of Health Sciences, like James Miller, volunteered at the open house in hopes of inspiring new students to join their programs.

“I came here to just spread the word and give back and pass on to the youth. You know, they are the future,” said Miller.

Senior Admissions Recruiter Jolene Young says some of their lesser-known programs need a little more help gaining awareness.

“It takes all of us within the school to build that awareness, and I personally go out to classrooms and do a lot of presentations, and our program directors are fantastic, they also go into these classrooms,” said Young.

With around 200 people attending the open house, these fields definitely gained more recognition.

With nationwide staffing shortages in healthcare professions since the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayo Clinic is always looking to expand their workforce.

Anyone interested in studying with the School of Health Sciences can reach out to Young in the admissions department.