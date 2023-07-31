Mayo Clinic gives sun safety tips to kids at the pool

(ABC 6 News) – With the spike in temperatures from this week’s heat wave, it’s important to stay cool and stay safe.

Parents and kids alike know that a great way to beat the heat is to go swimming.

Friday afternoon at Silver Lake Pool in Rochester, many did just that.

While soaking in the sun, kids got to learn about how to protect themselves while in it.

Mayo Clinic held a gathering for kids about sun safety. As an incentive, the kids got a chance to spin the prize wheel.

Mayo also handed out water and snacks to anyone who stopped by.

“Kinda beating the heat. This is our neighborhood pool. We enjoy coming here every summer,” said Liz Schultz, mom of two ten-year-olds.

It was worth coming for one of her two children. Her daughter filled out the sun safety survey and ended up winning free sunglasses.

If you missed the event, don’t worry. Mayo will be back again next Friday.