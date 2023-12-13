Mayo Clinic conducts clinical study for advanced heart failure

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic completed a clinical study on heart failure, involving taking stem cells from a patient’s bone marrow and delivering it to the heart to fix damaged tissue.

The study included 315 patients who had advanced heart failure from 39 different hospitals and 10 different countries.

Dr. Andre Terzic was the lead researcher on this project. He noticed that patients who received stem cell treatment noticed an improvement in their quality of life.

“It’s not enough to live longer,” said Terzic. “We have shown that the longevity has been expanded. Now, we also need to show that healthy life is also expanded.” Research proved that the quality of life later in life vastly improved for patients who took part.

More studies will need to be conducted to validate the research, but everyone involved considers the findings promising. and researchers expect this procedure to become more commonplace in our lifetime.