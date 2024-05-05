May the fourth be with you, from ABC 6

ABC 6 News team celebrates May the fourth.

(ABC 6 News) – May 4 is unofficially known as “Star Wars Day.”

It’s been over 40 years since the first film’s release, and now Star Wars is one of the highest grossing media franchises of all time, worth nearly $10 billion.

Each year, fans celebrate the iconic film franchise, and at ABC 6 News we couldn’t help but join in on the fun.

Our weekend editor and producer donned their Star Wars memorabilia for a light saber duel as Jar-Jar Binks and the Mandolorian.