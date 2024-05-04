May is Mental Health Awareness Month

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Wednesday marked the beginning of Mental Health Awareness Month, a campaign dedicated to ending stigma, extending support and educating communities on the importance of mental health.

Family Service Rochester and NAMI of SE Minnesota are two of the many local organizations that offer resources and support to those struggling with mental illness.

An estimated one-in-five adults in the United States live with a mental illness — and many organizations like NAMI and FSR are trying to bring awareness and reach those who need help.

“The first step is really awareness that something might be wrong, and then the next step is understanding that it’s okay to go out and get help,” Lee Formella, Director of Education Programs at NAMI SE Minnesota, said.

Both organizations provide services, like support groups, classes and therapy — not only for those who may be dealing with a mental illness, but also for their family members.

“We see positive impacts of therapy on lives, and not only on that one individual, but it can ripple out to their family members, friends and others,” Ashleigh Dowis, Director of Clinical Services for FSR, said.

A barrier to getting that help can be the stigma surrounding a diagnosis.

While some are more open to talking about mental health, sometimes self stigma can keep many quiet.

If you see a lived one struggling, talking openly about issues you may be facing and starting that conversation could help them feel more comfortable opening up.

“Sometimes it just takes having one support person in your life to help you get to making that phone call that can really um change your life in a positive way,” Dowis said.

Officials with NAMI say if you feel like you are struggling and need help, you should reach out to mental health experts.

“The minute you can catch it, you can start getting the help, you can start getting to those resources, things can start getting better,” Formella said.

If you or a loved one is struggling, the Suicide and Crisis lifeline can be reached at 9-8-8. More resources can be found at NAMI and FSR.