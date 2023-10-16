Mason City YMCA hosts first ever Fall Fest

(ABC 6 News) – On Sunday the Mason City YMCA hosted its first ever fall fest to raise money for building repairs.

The festival had live music, a color run dash, and many other activities for families and community members to enjoy.

It was also a fundraiser for the final dollars needed to finish roof repairs at the building. 60 percent of the roof repairs were funded by grants. YMCA executive director Tammy Hertzel and YMCA staff are hopeful they will get the remaining $82,000 needed in the project through Sunday’s events.

“We hope to make it an annual event. It’s sort of the kick off for our annual fall fundraiser and the color dash is actually being run by two Newman High School seniors as apart of their senior project,” said Hertzel.

Hertzel says she is hopeful to make the fall fest an annual event to help kick off the fall fundraising season for the YMCA.