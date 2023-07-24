Mason City road construction expanding

(ABC 6 News)- Drivers in Northern Iowa will need to pay close attention this week as the construction project in Mason City is expanding.

Starting tomorrow, the project on 12th Street Northeast will be entering the second stage of work.

The intersection of North Carolina Ave. and 12th St. Northeast will be closed, while workers replace several storm sewers, and replace and install a storm sewer pipe.

Drivers will be redirected to use Virginia Ave. to access and exit the neighborhood North of 12th St. NE.

The closure of the intersection is expected to last two to three weeks.