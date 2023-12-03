Mason City residents displaced after house electrical fire Saturday morning

(ABC 6 News) – A group of people in Mason City are left without a home after it caught fire early Saturday morning.

According to Mason City Fire Dept. Chief Erik Bullinger, around 8:53 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to a house fire at 205 28th St. Sw.

Once on scene, fire crews found the occupants of the home outside, with smoke flowing from the home’s attic vents.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire from the interior of the home.

According to Chief Bullinger, the fire was contained to the attic, with smoke and water damage to the living room and bedrooms.

Chief Bullinger also says the occupants of the home will be staying with friends and relatives.

The cause of the fire is “accidental and electrical in nature.”

There were no injuries reported.

The Mason City Police Dept. and Alliant Energy also assisted at the scene.

Emergency crews cleared the scene around 11:39 a.m.