Mason City police investigating homicide, one person arrested

(ABC 6 News) — The Mason City Police Department is investigating a murder. Around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, December 18, officers were called for a welfare check at 1916 South Grover Avenue. After getting a warrant, officers found 63-year-old Leroy White dead on the property.

Police arrested Fred Olson, 51, of Mason city and he has been charged with Murder in the First Degree. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office and the North Iowa Narcotics Task Force Special Operations Group helped in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

Previous Story:

(ABC 6 News) — A man was booked into the Cerro Gordo County jail around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, December 18th.

According to the jail roster, Frederick Olson, 51, was booked on a charge of 1st-degree murder – premeditation.

There was a heavy police presence in the SW part of town on Monday night, but it is unclear if that was related to Olson’s arrest.

We are working to get more information, and will update with the latest as it becomes available.