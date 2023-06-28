Mason City Police carry out compliance checks on local tobacco retailers

(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Police Department (MCPD) announced it has successfully carried out compliance checks on local retailers throughout the month of June.

The joint effort in collaboration with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division is an effort aimed to uphold Iowa’s tobacco laws and regulations.

Under the supervision of law enforcement officials, a series of operations were conducted wherein underage individuals were deployed to 37 establishments in Mason City with the objective of purchasing tobacco products.

Five retailers who were found to be non-compliant with the law. As a result, citations were issued on the spot to these employees making illegal sales.

The following retailers have been identified as non-compliant:

Wal-Mart, 4151 4th Street SW

Yes Way, 637 12th Street NE

Kwik Start, 1316 4th Street SW

North Side Liquor, 1303 N Federal Ave

Prime Wine & Spirits, 1104 N Federal Ave

Selling tobacco to a minor carries a penalty of $135 for the first offense.