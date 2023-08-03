Mason City man on trial for allegedly kidnapping and abusing ex-girlfriend

(ABC 6 News) – Moises Erreguin-Labra is facing charges of kidnapping and sexual abuse. He’s accused of brutalizing his former girlfriend and holding her captive at a home in Mason City last year.

Erreguin-Labara sat in court Wednesday where his former girlfriend took the stand and testified. The prosecution and defense going back and forth discussing the relationship the two had. The woman described her time with Erreguin-Labara as violent and says he controlled her.

Prior to the alleged kidnapping incident – attorneys focused on a night in St. Paul where the victim was allegedly beaten by Erreguin-Labra.

His former girlfriend gave her testimony Wednesday as well as a few witnesses like the accused victims former co-worker, her mother and criminalist that does DNA samplings.

When the criminalist took the stand, they discussed evidence gathered at the scene. Samples of blood found on the wall inside the home were taken in for testing. They found DNA of both Erreguin-Labra and his ex-girlfriend.

“And the probability of finding this profile in a number of populated individuals chosen at random which would be less than less than 1 out of 27 nonillions,” said criminalist Tara Scott.

27 nonillion is 27 with 30 zeros on the end of it. So, an incredibly small chance that someone would have the same DNA as that found in the home where the alleged incident took place.

They also went over security camera footage form the ex-girlfriends place of work with the with her former coworker from the day of the alleged incident. happened.

Court will reconvene again Thursday.