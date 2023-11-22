Mason City liquor store in danger of losing liquor license

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Due to several violations of selling alcohol and vape products to minors, as well as a bootlegging investigation; North Side Liquor could lose their liquor license.

Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley made a formal complaint. “We’ve been dealing with them for the better part of the last three years.”

According to Brinkley, this comes down to a lack of accountability.

Brinkley spoke to City Council in a meeting on Tuesday; his goal would be for them to lose their liquor license for, at least, some period of time due to the store’s non-compliance in the past few years.

“I think that we’ve established a pattern of practice that is really part of the business culture of non-compliance with the law and regulations, so really want to send a message that you got to follow that.”

The current liquor license expires in 2024. The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division will have the ultimate say along with the City Council.

Mason City City Council and North Side Liquor did not want to comment any further, due to this being an ongoing legal matter.

We will have more information as it comes in.