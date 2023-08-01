Mason City family one step closer to new home

(ABC 6 News) – Through love, support, and faith, a Mason City family broke ground on their new home today.

A family of seven, the Mumbulos have been living for years in a three-bedroom townhouse in Mason City. But now they’re one of 56 families that have been selected by Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa to receive a new home.

The nonprofit chooses families based on a number of factors, but ultimately it’s for families that have a steady income, but for whatever reason, can’t get a bank loan.

Executive Director, Melissa Schoenberg tells us that inflation rising interest rates, and a bloated housing market have also been a factor for more people needing assistance.

“It is extremely hard for people to buy a home right now,” Schoenberg said. “But with us, they can make low affordable payments typically less than what they are paying for rent.

“Build up their lives build up their credit and learn some home maintenance skills in the process.”

Depending on the weather and the number of volunteers, it’s estimated the Mumblos should be ready to move into their new home within 10 to 12 months.