Mason City Family Aquatic Center back open

(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Family Aquatic Center opened back up today after abruptly closing last Friday. The city says the closure was due to an audit of a licensed trainer in the area that trained in many lifeguards at the pool.

The Redcross deemed the training done by that trainer insufficient, and 25 of the 34 lifeguards at the pool had to redo their nearly 30 hours of training over the weekend.

“And again, I cannot reiterate enough the positive attitude that everyone on staff has taken to get through this series of unfortunate events,” said Superintendent of Recreation Brian Pauly.

The pool was packed today, and pool goers were happy that they didn’t have to find another pool to beat the heat today.

“Well, I just think they have done a really good job at fixing the issue. I don’t know what prompted it, but I think it’s good that they took seriously. Nobody can be mad the aquatic center, parks and rec or anybody it’s not on them,” said pool goer Sue Seely.

The aquatic center did lose two lifeguards who decided not to recertify so now they are a little understaffed, but Brian says they should be fine the rest of the summer.