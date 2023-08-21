Mantorville man accused of firing shotgun toward Dodge County deputies

(ABC 6 News) – A Mantorville man faces 1st- and 2nd-degree assault charges after a standoff with Dodge County law enforcement Aug. 17.

According to court documents, deputies from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office got a call that 57-year-old Russell Herbert Hilsman was in a shed on his property with a gun.

Responding officers used a county drone to confirm that Hilsman was in an 8-by-12 shed on the northeast corner of the property, which had curtains on some of the windows.

A sergeant allegedly called Hilsman, who said he wanted to die — either by suicide by cop or of his own accord. Hilsman said he had a shotgun and handgun in the shed, as well as 13 propane tanks, which he could use to blow the building up.

The sergeant said Hilsman sounded intoxicated.

Other members of law enforcement allege they saw Hilsman at a window with a shotgun in his hand, The sergeant claimed Hilsman pointed the shotgun at him and racked a round into the chamber to show that “he was serious,” then lowered the weapon and hung up.

A little later, Hilsman allegedly shot out a window by the door, in the direction of the officers.

Officers allege that Hilsman fired three more shots toward a shed to the south, before leaving the shed unarmed, where a member of Kasson Police tackled him.

According to court documents, Hilsman was taken to St. Marys for evaluation, then incarcerated at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, where he remains on $75,000 bail with conditions, or $150,000 bail with no conditions.

Hilsman’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 30.