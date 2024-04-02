Mankato police searching for person seen on camera damaging dozens of newly planted trees

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(KSTP) – Mankato Public Safety officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who was spotted on security footage damaging roughly four dozen newly planted trees in the city.

According to the city, multiple property damage reports in the area of Balcerzak Drive and Pohl Road were made just before 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Responding officers found that about 45 trees had been damaged. Public safety officials said after reviewing video surveillance, they found a single person intentionally damaging the trees during the early morning hours and then walking away.

Soon after, police say video shows the person damaging some parking lot signs at Fire Station No. 3 and then throwing a pole at the front door.

The suspect, who hasn’t been named at this time, is seen wearing a blue hoodie, red or orange sweatpants, black socks and white slip-on sandals.

“Our community deserves better,” Mankato Department of Public Safety Associate Director Dan Schisel told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. “We’re hoping that someone will recognize this individual and come forward to identify this individual so we can hold them accountable.”

Anyone with information that could help police identify the person shown in the photos is asked to call authorities at 507-387-8725.

City officials say they believe it will cost at least $16,000 to replace the trees.