Man who fled sentencing for Austin child sex abuse given probation

(ABC 6 News) – Chad Bruce Sabanish, 49, pleaded guilty to sexually abusing an Austin child from ages 6 to 10 in 2022.

According to court records, Sabanish was originally arrested and charged with 5 counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly raping the child multiple times in both Austin, MN and his home in Decorah, Iowa between 2010 and 2015.

Sabanish, who now lists a Rochester address, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct in July of 2022, in exchange for probation, and a promise that he would not serve additional jail time.

RELATED: Warrant issued for Iowa man who pleaded guilty to child sexual abuse – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

However, Sabanish failed to appear for his sentencing in February of 2023, and did not appear in Mower County Court until he was arrested on a warrant and booked into Mower County Jail on April 25, to be held without bond until sentencing.

According to Minnesota court transcripts from Sabanish’s 2022 plea hearing, which were later filed publicly. Judge Kevin Siefkin warned Sabanish that Mower County Court was not necessarily bound by the conditions of the plea agreement, but that if Sabanish was sentenced more harshly than agreed-upon, he could withdraw his plea and go to trial.

Siefkin elected not to sentence Sabanish harshly on Thursday, and instead granted him a downward dispositional sentence of 15 years’ probation, along with a $1,000 fine or 100 hours of community service.

According to Minnesota court records, if Sabanish violates the terms of his probation, he could be re-sentenced to up to 109 months in prison.

His conditions of release include registering as a predatory offender, attending a sex offender program, and avoiding contact with people under 18 and vulnerable adults.