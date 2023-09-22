Man saves son in Austin house fire

(ABC 6 News) – A house fire in Austin Thursday morning left a family with nothing.

The family moved back into their home in Austin last week, never expecting they would lose it in a fire.

Jose Laureano and his three-year-old son were home when the fire started.

Laureano was painting the bedrooms when his son ran upstairs to tell him there was a fire. Laureano went to check, but couldn’t even make it downstairs because the flames had fully engulfed the entire first floor.

His only concern then was how to get his son out safely.

“From the side of my house I had to jump with him, like holding him from the window, so thank God that we’re alive right now,” said Laureano.

They were able to get out safely before the fire spread to the upstairs.

All of the belongings in the home have been destroyed.

Luckily, neither Laureano nor his son were hurt during the incident.

The family says they will have to completely start over, but they’re grateful everybody made it out safe.