Man killed in overnight crash involving alcohol in Blue Earth County

(ABC 6 News) – A 21-year-old man was killed after rolling his vehicle in Blue Earth County early Saturday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 1:10 a.m. at the corner of Highway 60 and 215th St. in Le Ray Township.

MSP officials say 21-year-old Mikael Newton of Madison Lake was driving south on Highway 60 when he left the road and rolled his vehicle.

The crash report notes that it is not known whether Newton was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

MSP officials state that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, MLPD, and Mayo Health Ambulance assisted at the scene.