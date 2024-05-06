Man injured in ATV accident in Stewartville

Man Injured in Stewartville ATV Crash

(ABC 6 News) – A man was taken to the hospital after sustaining injuries from an ATV accident on Friday.

At 11:23 PM, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) responded to an ATV accident in the area of Highway 30 just east of Stewartville in Rock Dell Township. A 20-year-old man from Stewartville was driving his ATV on gravel when a dog ran in front of him, causing the man to swerve and lose control.

He sustained multiple facial injuries, including a concussion and a broken jaw. According to OCSO, the man was not wearing a helmet.

The driver was immediately transported to the hospital for care.