Man hurt after crashing in Mower County Saturday morning

(ABC 6 News) – One man was transported to the hospital after crashing in Mower County on Saturday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened on Highway 218 north of Highway 251 in Udolpho Township around 8 a.m.

MSP officials say 31-year-old Devonta Williams of Minneapolis was driving north on Highway 218 when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled into the ditch.

The crash report notes the road was covered with a mixture of snow and ice at the time of the crash.

Williams was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for non-life-threatening injuries.

Williams was not wearing a seatbelt, according to MSP.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.