Rochester community leader hospitalized following alleged tire pump assault

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is in jail following an assault at a halfway house Thursday.

Malik Amin Johnson, whose charging documents list the Damascus Way/Olmsted County Family Services address as his home, was charged Friday with 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, as well as 5th-degree assault–inflict bodily harm.

According to court documents, on April 25, Rochester police responded to a Rochester halfway house and found an adult man actively bleeding from the head “and making indiscernible sounds as if he was trying to form words.”

People treating the man and at the scene told police Johnson had struck the victim with a metal tire pump. The man with the injury was unable to provide a statement at the scene, given the severity of his injury.

From the Truth To Da Youth Facebook page Friday, April 26

Brian Fay, who was scheduled to speak about his criminal history and life at Damascus Way, confirmed Friday that Charles Jackson, also known as Yammy Bear in the Rochester community, was the victim in the attack.

Fay said Jackson is currently in the ICU, and last he heard, the doctors “expect him to pull through.”

“We just need prayers,” Fay said.

A GoFundMe has been started to help Jackson’s family with medical bills.

According to court documents, police located Johnson in a secure room at the scene, with a tire pump.

He allegedly admitted to hitting the injured man with it.

Johnson is currently held in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $500,000 bail, with or without conditions.