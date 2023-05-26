Man arrested on warrant after jumping into Zumbro River near Oronoco to escape police

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) arrested a man wanted on an outstanding warrant after the suspect fled on foot and jumped into the Zumbro River to escape police.

According to an OCSO deputy, a tip came in around 9:45 a.m. Friday about a suspect wanted on a warrant in the Oronoco area.

OCSO said the tip mentioned the male suspect was in the area of the 600 block of River Park Pl. SE, and that he fled on foot.

Responding officers did a 3-mile track and located the man in the Zumbro River, followed him, and eventually took him into custody without incident around 11:15 a.m.

No information was given about the suspect or what the warrant was for, but an OCSO deputy said officers were in the general area to carry out the warrant which had been issued on Thursday.

Responding officers from the OCSO were assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol and the Minnesota State Aviation Unit helped with air support.

OSCO said this is an ongoing investigation and more information is expected to be released after the Memorial Day holiday.