Man accused of sexually assaulting woman on Douglas Trail appears in court; previous public assault detailed

(ABC 6 News) – A man accused of assaulting a woman walking her dog on the Douglas Trail appeared in Olmsted County Court Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Ryan Wayne Anderson, 46, faces charges of 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct–nonconsensual sexual contact; terroristic threats; and 5th-degree assault–2 or more previous convictions within 3 years.

He is currently held in Olmsted County’s Adult Detention Center on $100,000 bail.

According to court documents, a Rochester woman was talking on the Douglas Trail on the afternoon of July 16, when she saw Anderson sitting in the treeline.

The woman told police she took out her phone to call her spouse, turned around, and walked toward her vehicle.

When the woman turned back to look at Anderson, he allegedly stood up and ran at her, unzipping his sweatshirt on the way, then grabbed her between the legs.

According to court records, the woman said she would call police and Anderson allegedly ran away to the southeast.

Police claim they later found Anderson based on the woman’s description of her attacker on an eastbound path from 41st Street NW leading to the trail.

Police noted that Anderson’s clothing was soaked, and there was a retention pond nearby.

Anderson was previously convicted of assault of a woman at Silver Lake Park, according to court records.

According to court documents, in 2020, Anderson was accused of throwing a water bottle and bike tire at a woman, brandishing a knife at her, then leaving the scene when the victim called police.

Anderson was also convicted of two 2016 and 2017 Order For Protection violations in Rice County Court, as well as three 2021 felony Harassment Restraining Order violations and one 2021 charge of Terroristic Threats in Rice County Court.

His next Olmsted County Court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 9.