Man accused of sexually assaulting child prepares to head to trial

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man accused of sexually assaulting a child is set to begin his pre-trial Monday afternoon.

Dwayne Lamar Bowdry, 43, is charged with 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a child under nine years old.

The case dates back to Jan. of 2021, when Bowdry was caring for two young boys at his home in Rochester.

After the boys’ stay, one of the children said Bowdry had sexually assaulted him and inappropriately touched him while he stayed at his home, according to court documents.

Bowdry’s pre-trial begins at 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon with his jury trial starting on Oct. 2.