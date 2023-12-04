Man accused of firing gun at Rochester park
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested Sunday after a gun incident at Essex Park, according to police.
Capt. Casey Moilanen said an officer near Essex Park heard gunshots around 2:18 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, then saw a vehicle exiting the closed park.
After stopping the car at 55th Street NW and West River Road, the officer claimed he saw a handgun magazine in plain view, under Thout Aguek’s passenger seat.
Aguek, 20, was taken into custody on recommended charges of reckless discharge of a dangerous weapon, illegally transporting a firearm, entering a city park after hours, and alleged open bottle violations.
Moilanen said officers found a 9 mm handgun and magazine in Aguek’s car, as well as spent and unspent ammunition.
There were no victims found in the vicinity of Essex Park, and police did not find any damage, Moilanen said.