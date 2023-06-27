Major subdivision was up for discussion at Rochester City Council meeting

(ABC 6 News) – The city council tonight discussed adding residential lots alongside Mayowood Road but not everyone was on board.

The development would be known as Preserve at Mayowood.

This would consist of a total of 89 acres turning into 129 residential lots.

This would be north of the intersection of Abigail Lane SW and Mayowood Road SW.

Many expressed their concerns of the safety of Mayowood Road.

They requested for the speed limit to be lowered if they went through with the project.

The city council discussed some options.

“The paint again is a visual sign I think it is helpful I think people do respond to it psychologically by slowing down a little bit,” 1st Ward Councilmember Patrick Keane said.

Residents hope by having a traffic light or stop sign would make crossing Mayowood Road safer.

The city council voted to approve the project with a 5 to 1 vote.

Councilmember Dennis was the only one to say no as she is still concerned for the public’s safety on Mayowood Road.

The project will be done in two phases and is hoping to be completed around 2026.