Lyle sex offender arrested on child porn, firearm charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Lyle teenager faces 15 Mower County charges after multiple cyber tips allegedly implicated him in a child pornography investigation.

William John Ecklund, 18, has been registered as a predatory offender since 2019, according to court documents, when he was convicted of sexual conduct with a child under age 13.

Ecklund faces three charges of disseminating child pornography–registered predatory offender, minor under 14 and 11 charges of possessing a pornographic work–registered predatory offender, minor under 14.

Ecklund also faces one charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

Current Mower County charges

According to court documents filed Thursday, May 9, on March 28, the Mower County Sheriff’s Office began receiving cyber tips from the Minnesota Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force alleging that Ecklund was uploading child pornography to a Snapchat account with the username “williameklund.”

Another tip alleged that an Instagram account-holder with the username “weklund111605” uploaded suspected child pornography, and sent several files to an allegedly 17-year-old account-holder.

Court documents allege that several of the files involved children under age 10.

RELATED: New DHS campaign aims to fight online child exploitation – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

According to court documents, one of the IP addresses associated with the accounts used to send the child pornography files belonged to Southland Senior High School.

According to court documents, Mower County law enforcement searched Ecklund’s residence on May 6, where Ecklund confirmed that he holds the Instagram account in the cyber tips, then allegedly claimed his accounts had been hacked and declined to speak with detectives further.

Law enforcement allegedly seized five laptops, a smart phone, a digital camera, four computer towers, four jump drives, and 37 rounds of live ammunition from Ecklund’s room.

He is currently held in the Mower County jail on $50,000 bail with conditions, or $150,000 bail with no conditions.

Ongoing investigation

Court documents allege Ecklund communicated by Snapchat with other child sex offenders, including a suspect in a recent Steele County 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct case involving a juvenile victim.

According to court documents, Mower County deputies received other data from Ecklund’s accounts, much of which is still under investigation.

According to court documents, another cybertip alleged that a Tik Tok account using Ecklund’s account information was involved in online enticement of children for sex acts. Court documents state that further investigation into that cybertip is ongoing.



Ecklund is scheduled to appear in Mower County Court again May 20.