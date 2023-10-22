Loose semi truck tires on interstate kills two women Saturday afternoon

(ABC 6 News) – Two women are dead after colliding with two tires that had fallen off a semi-truck on a Minnesota interstate in Wright County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened on Interstate 94 in Saint Michael, Minn. around 4:49 p.m.

The crash report states that 37-year-old Khadar Hawadle of Savage, Minn., was driving a Freightliner semi west on I-94 when it “lost two tires”.

Viengkhone Nguyen, 44 of Brooklyn Park, was driving east on I-94 when her vehicle collided with one of the tires.

Nguyen, as well as one of her passengers, 43-year-old Lea Khamphachanh of Saint Cloud, were both killed as a result of the crash. They were both wearing seatbelts.

There were three other passengers in Nguyen’s vehicle, all suffering non-life-threatening injuries, and are being treated at North Memorial Medical Center.

Hawadle was not injured in the crash.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office, Allina and North Ambulance, and St. Michael Fire Dept. also assisted at the scene.