Local woman loses $2,000 in warrant scam

(ABC 6 News) — An Olmsted County woman is out $2,000 after she was scammed by someone claiming to be Law Enforcement.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, the scammer contacted the woman and told her that she had two citations totaling $10,000 and a warrant would be issued if they weren’t paid.

The scammer told the woman that if she sent them $2,000 in bitcoin, it would take care of it. The woman sent the bitcoin through “Coinme” before realizing she was a scam. She contacted the company to reverse the payment, but has not gotten a reply.

The scam is similar to another one in Rochester recently.