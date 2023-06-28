The Gables celebrates 40 years

(ABC 6 News) – The Gables celebrated its 40th anniversary Wednesday as Rochester continues facing an opioid overdose crisis.

The organization offers assistance to women struggling with substance abuse. Co-occurring mental health disorders are often also present and treated in clients.

Program Director Erin Bachman says as the crisis grows, so too do the needs of her clients, especially with overdoses increasing in Southeastern Minnesota.

“When it comes to what clients need, I think we need more resources,” Bachman said. “As much as you want to be a catalyst for change, you know, you’re going to need those additional resources.”

The celebration drew in high-profile guests such as Mayor Kim Norton and Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson.

The event recognized what the Gables has achieved so far, and acknowledged the work that continues to be done.