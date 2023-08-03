Summerset Theatre in Austin presents ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’

(ABC 6 News) – There are three more opportunities to catch ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’ in Austin this weekend.

The play’s director, Randy Forster, says the show is a great educational piece to show the audience how people with autism have individual and unique experiences.

Forster says, it’s great to see representation for the autistic community in the arts.

The play’s main character has autism, and played by an autistic actor, who doesn’t leave the stage for the entire duration of the play.

“It’s an experience I really want everyone to come and enjoy,” says Forster.

The Summerset Theatre has three shows remaining this weekend for Friday and Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

15-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain: He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. Now it is 7 minutes after midnight, and Christopher stands beside his neighbor’s dead dog, Wellington, who has been speared with a garden fork. Finding himself under suspicion, Christopher is determined to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington, and he carefully records each fact of the crime. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world.