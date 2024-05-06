Summer LGBTQ+ mentorship program comes to Rochester

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – With summer just around the corner, students in grades six through 12 can have some fun over the next few months with a summer LGTBQ+ mentorship program.

Part of a partnership with Rochester Community Education and the Rochester Public School Foundation, the program runs from June through August. In its second year, the program pairs LGBTQ youth with a mentor in the community. Someone to help them with their health and well-being, identity development, and planning for the future.

“There’s a variety of different activities. We’re going to be doing art workshops with local artists, rock climbing, We’re doing a group bike ride and board game nights. The whole idea is to create a welcoming atmosphere for all students,” said Josh Halverson, the Youth Enrichment Coordinator – Middle and High School for Rochester Community Education.

You must register for each event online. Any LGBTQ+ adult is encouraged to volunteer.

For more information and to sign up, you can click here.