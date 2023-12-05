Rochester Rotary Club members ring for the Salvation Army 10+ years

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – You’ll notice a lot of Salvation Army bell ringers this time of year raising money to make sure they can give back year-round.

It’s personal for some members of the Rochester Rotary Club. David Moertel has been ringing for about 40 years. He used to join his son in ringing when he was a Cub Scout.

“Anybody who wants to ring bells for the Salvation Army can contact them and there will be a place for them. Yes, there is a need. As Josef has indicated, if the buckets are attended, that’s when people donate. So it’s very important to have people filling every hour,” said Moertel.

If you don’t have any spare change on you, don’t forget you can always scan the QR code by the kennel to donate with your credit card.