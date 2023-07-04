Rochester Public Transit Center relocating; All buses on holiday schedule for Independence Day

(ABC 6 News) – A reminder for bus riders, Rochester Public Transit will be operating on its holiday schedule for Independence Day Tuesday.

There will be a few changes including operating hours of multiple different bus routes.

According to RPT, routes 21-26 will operate from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Zips Para-Transit Service will also operate on a shortened holiday schedule.

Starting Tuesday, the RPS Transit Center will be relocating to Central Park.

The temporary relocating will affect 33 routes. All routes will still follow the current schedules, but RPT officials say that there could be some delays, so plan accordingly.

This change is expected to be in effect through Sept. 15.

A complete schedule and which routes will be affected on Tuesday can be found here.