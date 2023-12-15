Recidivism on the decline in Iowa for the third year in a row

For the third year in a row, the state of Iowa has fewer people returning to prison. In other words, a drop in recidivism. The term used for people who return to prison within three years of leaving. Currently, the recidivism rate in Iowa is at 34.3%. That's a decrease of 3% from the rate of 37% in 2022.

(ABC 6 News) – For the third year in a row, the state of Iowa has fewer people returning to prison. In other words, a drop in recidivism. The term used for people who return to prison within three years of leaving.

Currently, the recidivism rate in Iowa is at 34.3%. That’s a decrease of 3% from the rate of 37% in 2022.

“Our goal is we want them to be successful and we want to make sure we give them the tools they need to be successful,” said Beth Skinner, the Director at the Iowa Department of Corrections.

The Iowa DOC says former inmates are at the highest risk of returning to prison in the first year of their release. They’re even more vulnerable in the first six months. It can be for a number of reasons like mental health, addiction, or adjusting to a new life.

“So it’s really, really important that we get reentry right and that it’s very comprehensive. The release plans are really comprehensive. That time is such a critical point when people are starting to adjust back into the community.”

That doesn’t happen without things like treatment programs, education opportunities, and job training. Don’t forget about the people leading those programs like Daniel Shafer, the Jail and Prison Reentry Coordinator [of the] Western Region at the Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Dubuque.

“Clients may have looked and said ‘Well, I’ve called this place and I’ve been turned down.’ the mentors there, I think that is one of the biggest things. They know the people around them and who to talk to,” said Shafer.

He is just one person of many who helps the charity reach inmates across the state including in Mason City. Megan Stammeyer also works with the charity.

“It’s definitely not a one size fits all and there are so many points in that process where that client has a lot of room for failure because that system is so harsh,” Stammeyer, the Public Relations Director at Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Dubuque explained to ABC 6.

Harsh? Yes. But the system does have its share of success. Whether that’s with help from Catholic Charities or Living Beyond the Bars (LBB.) A non-profit offering resources to those leaving prison across the state. Mike Cervantes serves as a Reentry Organizer for LBB.

“The best part of the lower recidivism rate of course is that there are fewer crimes being committed. There are fewer people going back to prison. They are contributing and being positive community members,” said Cervantes.

I was not able to get in touch with a former North Iowa inmate by my deadline. I can tell you, that Catholic Charities says those who are successful return to help mentor others.