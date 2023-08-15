Plea change expected in murder case against Osage man

(ABC 6 News) – An Osage man accused of killing and decapitating a woman could be changing his plea.

Nathan Gilmore previously pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder for the death of Angela Bradbury. The 28-year-old had disappeared after meeting Gilmore in April 2021. Investigators believe she was killed the same day the two met.

Bradbury’s remains, including her head which had been placed on a stick were found at a state park near Mitchell, Iowa months later.

Gilmore’s trial had been scheduled for this month. The plea hearing is now set for August 23.