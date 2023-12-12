One injured in Pine Island structure fire

A Pine Island man suffered minor burn injures as a result of a structure fire that took place late Monday night. At around 10:30 P.M. on Monday, the Pine Island Fire Department responded to a call about a structure fire in the 600 block of 2nd Street Southwest. They arrived to find the home engulfed in flames. According to a press release sent by the department, the homeowner and their pets were outside when the crews arrived.

After about an hour, fire crews had completely extinguished the fire, and were able to save a nearby shed, garage and vehicles. The press release states that the department, “determined that the fire started after the homeowner had been working with his wood burner outside the home.”

The department said that the interior of the home was “destroyed”, with the monetary damages not being known at this time. The homeowner suffered minor burn injuries, and was evaluated by medics on the scene.

Pine Island Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Zumbrota Police Department, Zumbrota Area Ambulance, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, and Xcel Energy. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation, and the Red Cross was contacted to assist the homeowner.