NWS: Red Flag Warning issued for extreme fire risk conditions

(ABC 6 News) – The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings for counties in southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa due to extreme fire risk conditions.

The warning is in effect until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday for the entire ABC 6 News viewing area.

A Red Flag Warning means fires can spread quickly and easily progress out of control under the predicted weather conditions, including gusty winds and low humidity. Residents should not burn and check any recent burning they may have done to ensure the fire is completely out. The DNR will not issue or activate open burning permits during the Red Flag Warning, and campfires are discouraged.

“Any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag conditions,” said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist.

For more information and daily updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions, CLICK HERE.