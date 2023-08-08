Little Thistle Brewing pairs with Greek Fest to create new beer

(ABC 6 News) – To celebrate the 60th anniversary of Greek Fest, one of Rochester’s staple events, Little Thistle Brewing us pairing with organizers of the event to create a beer that hits close to home.

The drink is called Lemon Heaven.

It’s going to be ready for people to try at Greek Fest in two weeks.

Organizers of the event got to celebrate this new partnership by starting the process of making the beer and Little Thistle is celebrating too.

In a few weeks, they’re celebrating their 5 year anniversary.

“The process is fun, that’s why I do what I do, to create these fun beers and collaborate with community groups like this, this is great,” Steven Finnie, head brewer at Little Thistle Brewing said.

For organizers of Greek Fest, they’re excited to try the beer when its done.

They’ve never paired with Little Thistle before, and they’re super excited they’re able to make this happen and provide their guests with something special.

“We’re really trying to get creative with ideas to enhance our festival this year and bring something new and exciting,” Smaro Spandonidis, chair of the Greek Fest Planning Committee said.

